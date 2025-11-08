Andra AP fonden Sells 176,000 Shares of Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 360.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 593.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Open Text from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $34.57 on Friday. Open Text Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

