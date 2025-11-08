Andra AP fonden Sells 22,800 Shares of FirstService Corporation $FSV

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FirstService were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 384,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in FirstService by 61.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Shares of FSV opened at $151.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FirstService Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.33 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

