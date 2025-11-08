Andra AP fonden Sells 23,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

CF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

