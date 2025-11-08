Andra AP fonden Sells 3,700 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 149.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $355,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,980.64. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

