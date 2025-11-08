Andra AP fonden Sells 52,400 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 56.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Ferguson by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FERG opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $252.52.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

