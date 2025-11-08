Andra AP fonden Sells 54,200 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,538,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,724,000 after purchasing an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 42,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327,144 shares of company stock valued at $139,521,852. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 2.7%

GM stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

