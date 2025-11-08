Andra AP fonden Sells 58,239 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $141.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

