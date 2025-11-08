Andra AP fonden Sells 6,731 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

