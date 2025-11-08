Andra AP fonden Sells 72,900 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

