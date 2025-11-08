Andra AP fonden Sells 8,800 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 21.2% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock valued at $69,037,981 and sold 16,875,234 shares valued at $136,847,628. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.