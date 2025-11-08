Andra AP fonden Takes $4.36 Million Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,840,000 after buying an additional 96,592 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $204,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This trade represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 4,417 shares of company stock worth $566,807 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

