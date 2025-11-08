Andra AP fonden Takes $8.05 Million Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.83.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $462.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.38 and a 200 day moving average of $414.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $484.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

