Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 61.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.05 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.Corteva’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.