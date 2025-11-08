Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,712,000 after buying an additional 563,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,944,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,282,000 after buying an additional 418,918 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $497,157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,901,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

