Andra AP fonden Trims Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CPT opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.05.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

