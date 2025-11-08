Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 31.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $191.24 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $194.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 616.90, a P/E/G ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the sale, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

