Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.98%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.