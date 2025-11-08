Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $133.30 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $145.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

