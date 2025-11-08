Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,619 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.