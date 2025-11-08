Apple Inc. $AAPL is Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $133,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

