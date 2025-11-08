Apple Inc. $AAPL is Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,499 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $268.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

