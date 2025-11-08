Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $230.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

