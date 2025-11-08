Asset Planning Inc Sells 809 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Asset Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Asset Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $268.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

