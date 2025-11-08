Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 139.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

DLR opened at $169.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $170.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

