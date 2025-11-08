Assetmark Inc. Acquires 5,733 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 465.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corning alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,785,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,872.72. The trade was a 70.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. This represents a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.