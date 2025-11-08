Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,304 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 181.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,282,000 after acquiring an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,270,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.55 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

