Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $168.03 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.