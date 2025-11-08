Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 718.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 745.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

