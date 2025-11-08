Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,848 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of OKE opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

