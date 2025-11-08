Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,345.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 150,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ ON opened at $47.83 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.