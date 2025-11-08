Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 136.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $279.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 465,668 shares in the company, valued at $122,386,863.76. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,964 shares of company stock worth $19,067,455 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

