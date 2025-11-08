Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1,018.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after buying an additional 233,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,392,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.12.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

