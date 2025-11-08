Assetmark Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 94.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

