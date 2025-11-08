Assetmark Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $10,093,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $615,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,473.31. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $7,102,593.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

IRM opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 744.19 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 592.45%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

