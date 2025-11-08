Assetmark Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 862.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,453.49. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $373.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.71 and its 200-day moving average is $331.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 64.79%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.