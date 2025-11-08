Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after buying an additional 954,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,501,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,669,000 after buying an additional 117,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,942,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,042,000 after acquiring an additional 100,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of WCN opened at $166.08 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.37 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

