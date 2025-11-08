Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after buying an additional 1,814,546 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 323.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,232,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,734 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,266,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,421,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,722 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

