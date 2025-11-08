Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,053 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

