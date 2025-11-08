Assetmark Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 106.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $197.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.18. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $185.45 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

