Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,956 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 239.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:NI opened at $43.53 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

