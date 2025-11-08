Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 25,674 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 502.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corning alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Corning by 23.6% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 10.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,219,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4,346.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,521 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of GLW opened at $85.40 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.