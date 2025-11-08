Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 19,189 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.