Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 19,815 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,076.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE PLD opened at $125.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,203.06. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.56.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

