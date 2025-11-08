Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 6,504 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 144.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.