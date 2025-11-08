Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 51,571 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 475,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 75,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

DFAS stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

