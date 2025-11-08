Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 7,177 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

