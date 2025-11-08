Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after buying an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,355,000 after buying an additional 446,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.51. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.