Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 125.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

