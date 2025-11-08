Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.91 Million Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 162.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7%

ENB stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.