Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.15 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.